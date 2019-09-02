Read John 11:1-15
Jesus said, “Did I not tell you that if you believe, you will see the glory of God?”
—John 11:40 (NIV)
I had been crying out to God asking for a particular door to open for me, and when the door did not open I grew depressed and doubtful. I began to feel that God did not care about me.
I wonder if Mary and Martha felt the same way in today’s reading. Mary, Martha, and Lazarus were all friends of Jesus, and John 11 makes it clear that Jesus loved them. Yet when Lazarus was sick and they sent for Jesus, he didn’t come immediately and Lazarus died. However, as soon as Jesus got the message that Lazarus was sick, he already had a plan for good, even though things seemed to be getting worse.
This passage of scripture reminds me that God also loves me, hears me when I call out, and is ready with an answer. God is able to fulfill the purpose for my life in God’s own time. All I am required to do is keep believing.
Prayer—Dear God, thank you for working all things to your glory. When life seems out of control, help us to trust you. We pray as Jesus taught us, saying, “Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done, as in heaven, so in earth. Give us day by day our daily bread. And forgive us our sins; for we also forgive every one that is indebted to us. And lead us not into temptation; but deliver us from evil.” (Luke 11:2-4 KJV.) Amen.
Thought for the day—Even when a door has closed, God is with me.
Tola Babalola, Nigeria
