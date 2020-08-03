Read Luke 22:39-43
[Jesus] said to [the apostles], “Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest.”—Mark 6:31 (NIV)
I love my job teaching seventh grade, but it is quite demanding. All day I deal with students’ needs and questions: “May I get some water?” “May I go to the nurse?” “I don’t understand number three.” Between classes, I have meetings, parent conferences, and endless photocopying. It is an honor to teach, but sometimes I need a few quiet moments to myself to pray or to think and regroup.
Some people do not enjoy being alone, but a little solitude can provide an opportunity to reconnect with our spiritual life. Jesus asked the disciples to come away with him to rest and to escape the crowds. He knew that solitude would renew them.
Jesus was a healer and also a teacher. As he traveled and taught, the crowds were relentless in following him, asking him to teach, perform miracles, and heal. He used solitude to talk to God and renew his strength.
Solitude is not something to be dreaded or feared. It is an important time to rest, pray, and renew our spirits. As Jesus said, “Come with me ... and get some rest.”
Prayer—Dear God, thank you for moments of solitude to connect with you. May we seek such moments often. Amen.
Thought for the day—Where can I find solitude to reconnect with God today?
—Sharon Wright Mitchell, Georgia
