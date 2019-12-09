Read Genesis 45:1-15
Do not be distressed and do not be angry with yourselves for selling me here, because it was to save lives that God sent me ahead of you.
—Genesis 45:5 (NIV)
My family relies on me for help financially. While my friends go shopping for new clothes, bags, or shoes, I must save money to pay rent for my family’s home. When my friends go on vacation, I have to save money for my father’s medical care. I’m sometimes tempted to feel sorry for myself. I think, “Lina, how pitiful you are!” Then I remember Joseph. His brothers sold him into slavery in Egypt, but God raised him to a position of power and honor. Joseph recognized the responsibility that God gave him to save his family from severe famine. Rather than focusing on himself and how he could enjoy his privileged life, Joseph helped his family.
Joseph’s story reminds me that it is important to bless others. Instead of sometimes dwelling on how unfortunate I feel I thank God for the beautiful opportunity I have to be a blessing to my family.
Prayer—God of grace, thank you for opportunities to be a blessing to others. Amen.
Thought for the Day—I will joyfully accept opportunities to bless others today.
—Linawati Santoso, Indonesia
