Read 1 Peter 5:6-11
Cast thy burden upon the Lord and he shall sustain thee; he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved.—Psalm 55:22 (KJV)
As I was reading my Upper Room devotion one day, I ran across today’s quoted verse. Next to it in my Bible, I had written: “won’t remove the burden but ‘He shall sustain thee.’” I had written that note long before I lost my beloved husband after nearly 48 years in a very happy marriage. But as I read that scripture and my note, they seemed to explain how the Lord has been working in my life.
At times I think I just can’t go on living without my husband. But every time I feel that way, along comes a visit, or a note, or a call from a friend or family member. Sometimes I am encouraged by a devotional message that seems to be directed specifically to my situation or a verse that becomes a balm to soothe my broken heart. Other times, when I feel led to help someone else during a time of struggle, it reminds me of how blessed I have been. Helping them helps me too.
The burden of losing my husband hasn’t disappeared; but clearly the Lord has put a shoulder under my burden, and I know God will sustain me. I shall not be moved!
Prayer—Dear God, thank you for faithfully sustaining us through all the grief and trials that we face. Amen.
Thought for the Day—In the midst of suffering, God will help me to help others.
—Margie Land, New Hampshire
