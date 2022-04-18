Read John 16:25-33
Jesus said, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”—John 16:33 (NIV)
I taught first grade for more than 30 years. One day, one of my students brought a caterpillar to the classroom. We placed it in a glass jar, along with some leaves and dried twigs. For several days, we watched the caterpillar. One morning the children were upset because the caterpillar was gone. Instead, resting on a dry twig was a prepupa. I took that moment to explain metamorphosis: the prepupa hardens to form a chrysalis and inside the chrysalis, the pupa changes into an adult butterfly. The students kept watch for almost two weeks, but there was no apparent change.
Then one day, a student pointed excitedly toward the glass jar, saying, “It’s moving!” The students gathered round to observe as a weak butterfly struggled to break through. It was hard work. The progress was difficult. I explained to the students that the difficult struggle is what strengthens its legs and wings so that it can fly.
In a similar way, the preparation for our metamorphosis lies in the struggles and pain that strengthen our faith. God is in our every struggle, working with us and for us. And with God’s help, we will take flight because God always works for our good.
Prayer: Creator God, we thank you for your constant presence—a loving reminder that you work within us in our struggles to help us grow and remain strong. Amen.
Thought for the day: The struggles I face can make me stronger and draw me closer to God.
—Zobeida Carrasquillo, Puerto Rico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.