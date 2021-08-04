Read 2 Corinthians 9:6-15
Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and will be repaid in full.—Proverbs 19:17(NRSV)
I first met Mzee in a hotel. His eyes were sunken, his back was bent, and he was walking with the support of a stick. I was moved with compassion as I watched him order a cup of tea. Later on, I inquired as to who he was and where he lived. A young man took me to Mzee’s home, and I could not believe what I saw. He was sitting along in front of his house.
The roof and walls were made of grass, and the walls had holes large enough for a person to fit through. I learned that his wife and relatives had deserted him, leaving him to struggle to provide for himself in his old age. Around his house, I could the small gardens he cultivated. I decided to offer his food each week, even though I don’t have much myself.
The seed I have been sowing may seem small, but it is helping Mzee. For this I am glad, and recently I have seen God providing for me in a similar way. When a friend came to stay for two weeks, she gave me money to buy groceries and helped me pay for other things as well. Before she left, she asked if she could continue to send me money for groceries. Just as God prompted me to help Mzee, I believe that through my friend, God is helping me.
Prayer: Dear God, help us to be will to share what you have given us with those who have less. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Thought for the day: I can help provide for others as God provides for me.
—Enid Adah Nyinomujuni, Tanzania
