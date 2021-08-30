Read Matthew 5:13-16
You are the salt of the earth, but if salt has lost its taste, how can its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything, but is thrown out and trampled under foot.—Matthew 5:13 (NRSV).
As I was quickly making lunch, the delicious scent of pumpkin soup filled my nose. I had added chicken, seasonings, and some vegetables. But when I uncovered the pot and took a taste, I gagged. In my rush, I had forgotten the salt.
As I carefully measured and added two teaspoons of sea salt, I couldn’t help but wonder, what is it about these small, white crystals? Without salt, even the best meal may not turn out right. Salt dissolves and brings out the best in the ingredients around it.
I think this function of salt represents what God has called the church to be: a people who influence and add to those around them for the better. What a shame if in the busyness of life I should forget to be salt. As just one grain, I can do only so much; but together as siblings in Christ, we add to and transform the flavor of life all around the world.
Prayer: Dear Lord, help us to be like salt wherever we go. May your presence in us influence and improve the world around us. Amen.
Thought for the day: I can use my faith to bring out the best in others.
—Amorelle Browne, Grenada
