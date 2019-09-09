Read Matthew 6:1-4
Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing it.
—Hebrews 13:2 (NRSV)
When I was a young lawyer, one of the first visitors to my office was a woman in her mid-80s who arrived on a large tricycle. I eventually learned that her name was Blanche and that she was well known in the small community for traveling around town on her trike.
Every week, Blanche came to my office. She often shared her visions of heaven with me, and although I thought this was a bit strange, I listened to her intently.
I lived in a house by myself 20 miles from my office. One day when I returned home, I found my house completely cleaned. I was a little concerned about someone coming into my house, but I was thankful that it was so clean. A couple of days later, Blanche came to my office and asked, “How’d you like it?” I quickly realized that she had ridden 20 miles to clean my house.
As I reflect on Blanche, I think about the verse quoted above about entertaining angels. I believe that God places people on our path to give us glimpses of heaven. If we keep our eyes open, seeing and loving others, we will see the face of God.
Prayer—Heavenly Father, thank you for your presence with us. Bless those who teach us about your love. Amen.
Thought for the day—Today I will remain alert for glimpses of God in others.
Robin Wynne, Arkansas
