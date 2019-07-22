Read 1 Timothy 1:12-16
Jesus said to [the Pharisees], “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners.”
—Mark 2:17 (NIV)
I was in the prison yard reading my Bible when another inmate approached me and began to tell me about some issues he was dealing with. I talked to him for about 20 minutes before I needed to leave to attend the worship service in the chapel. “Can I come with you?” he asked. Without hesitating, I said yes. After the service concluded, he asked me to wait for him while he spoke to the chaplain. After they had talked for a while, they came over to me.
The chaplain said to me, “I hear you know a thing or two about the word.” He went on to ask me if I would be interested in teaching a Bible study class. I tried to explain to him that I didn’t think I could, and he asked me if it was because of something I had done in my past. I nodded. He said, “God doesn’t use the ones who are ready; God gets ready the ones God wants to use.” I went on to teach the Bible study class.
From this, I learned the valuable lesson that God can use any of us, no matter the circumstances of our lives.
Prayer—Dear God, help us to bring others closer to you by ministering to them wherever we are. Amen.
Thought for the Day—Regardless of my past, God can still use me.
—K. Smith, Ohio
