Read 1 Kings 19:6-18
After the wind there was an earthquake, but the Lord was not in the earthquake. After the earthquake came a fire, but the Lord was not in the fire. And after the fire came a gentle whisper.—1 Kings 19:11-12 (NIV)
Tonight I watched the sunset from the middle of the lake in a red canoe. Behind me the sky was a hazy purple; in front of me bright orange and peach. Stillness enveloped me, with only the sounds of the wild echoing around me. It was as if the Lord was inviting me to be still. In the silence I felt God speak to my heart, saying, “Trust me. Surrender to me.” The weight of all my burdens lifted as I sat with God.
I was reminded of Elijah’s encounter with God in 1 Kings 19. Elijah did not find the Lord in the mighty wind, in the earthquake, or in the fire. Elijah’s encounter with God came in the gentle whisper, in the stillness. Often I look for God in the big things, but perhaps God is best found when I quiet my thoughts and humble my heart before God. I think being in the Lord’s presence is one of the greatest treasures we will ever know.
Prayer: Dear Lord, teach us to be still before you and to humble our hearts so that we may rest in your presence. Amen.
Thought for the day: How often do I accept God’s invitation to sit and be still?
Tina Claxton, Ontario
