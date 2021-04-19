Read Psalm 61:1-3
Hear my cry, O God; attend unto my prayer.—Psalm 61:1
One day while I was getting ready to go to work, my dad called. He told me that my mom had passed away in her sleep. My heart sank. I called my boss and told him I would not be in that day. Then I made the five-minute drive down to the beach. When I got there it was so foggy that I could see only about 25 or 30 feet into the ocean. I thought to myself, “This is exactly how I feel right now. What is next? What do I do? What do I pray? I can’t do this.”
I had no answers. As I looked out into the fog, I dropped to my knees and tearfully called out the first three verses of Psalm 61. Suddenly I heard a seagull squawk. When I looked up, I still could not see anything but fog; but somehow I finally felt peace begin to wash over me. I got up, walked back to my truck, and drove home repeating Psalm 61:1-3.
It has not been easy learning to live without my mom. I still miss her every day. My wife, dad, sisters, and church family are all around me; they have helped carry me through. Most important, God has given me the strength I need. And when I don’t know what to pray, I pray the Psalms.
Prayer: Heavenly Father, thank you for being with us in all circumstances. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.
Thought for the day: God can give me strength when I need it most.
George Hilliard, Virginia
