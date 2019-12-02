Read Corinthians 1:3-7
[God] comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.
—2 Corinthians 1:4 (NIV)
I was deeply saddened when I received the news that a good friend from our congregation had died of cancer. This brought back memories of the deaths of my mother and sister after their struggles with terminal disease. I could not hold back my tears.
My three-year-old son came over to me, caressed my face, and asked, “What’s wrong, Mommy? Why are you crying?” I told, “I miss my mother and my sister.” He looked at me and smiled, then took my hand and motioned for me to step outside the house. He said, “Look at the sky, Mommy. They are there with God. God is taking care of them. You don’t need to be sad.”
God was there in that moment, showing me the power and breadth of faith. My son was witnessing to the faithfulness of God who is with us in this life and in life beyond death. That conversation with my son renewed my strength and helped me move ahead, acknowledging that God sometimes uses ways beyond our understanding to demonstrate love and mercy.
Prayer—God of everlasting love, help us to persevere in our faith journey. Amen.
Thought for the Day—God renews me in unexpected ways.
—Angieluz Valle Rodriguez, Puerto Rico
