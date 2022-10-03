Meditation

Read John 14:1-7
Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”—John 14:6 (NIV)
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|$30 Per 6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|$58 Per 1 Year
|$58.00
|for 365 days
|$106 Per 2 Years
|$106.00
|for 730 days
|$144 Per 3 Years
|$144.00
|for 1095 days
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Read John 14:1-7
Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”—John 14:6 (NIV)
One of the things that has always intrigued me about my wife is her love for road maps. She learned to read them as a girl, became the navigator for her family, and continues to be for ours. Though we often use a GPS now, she still prefers a paper map so she can see the entire course of our journey.
Our lives are like a road trip in many ways. There is a beginning and an end, and how we get between these destinations is important. I don’t want to waste my life by getting lost along the way and potentially wasting the precious time I am allotted on earth.
The words of Jesus in John 14:6 remind me how God loves me enough to provide me with a map for life. Jesus invites me into a relationship. But, more than that, Jesus’ words and teachings show me the way forward. They help me to live a life that is transformed through a relationship with my Creator, who loves me and invites me into eternal life. So I have come to see life as an exciting road trip with Jesus as my guide and strength, helping me day by day.
Prayer: Our Father, thank you for giving us Jesus as the way, the truth, and the life. Walk with us on this journey of life and transform us to live lives of love modeled after Jesus. Amen.
Thought for the day: When I look to Jesus, I have a road map for life.
—Robert Terhune, Oregon
Copyright © 2021. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.