Read Matthew 6:25-34
Do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
—Matthew 6:34 (NIV)
As I sit in my chair for morning devotions and look out my upstairs window, the woods at the back of my house seem dark and forbidding. The leafless trees form ghostly, black silhouettes, much like my thoughts concerning what lies ahead as the years creep by. Will my health fail? Will I be able to meet financial responsibilities? Aging can be scary. But as I continue my daily appointment with God, I see the first tint of morning sun pierce the horizon. In moments the sky is awash with pink glow, illuminating the world with glorious new beauty. As I gaze at God’s handiwork, I remember that God cares for even the tiniest of creatures—and peace slowly fills my heart.
In Matthew 6:25 Jesus tells us not to worry. Jesus knows the ill effects of worry. It can consume our thoughts, steal our productivity, and negatively affect our health. But most importantly, it reduces our ability to trust God. Jesus continues by telling us to seek first God’s kingdom by turning to God for help. While planning for tomorrow is time well spent, worrying about what the future holds is just wasted time. We may not know what the future holds, but we can trust the One who holds our hands and walks with us through every dark valley.
Prayer—Dear Lord, help us to trust you and not be fearful of what the future may hold, for you have promised never to leave us. Amen.
Thought for the Day—God will supply all my needs.
—Jeannine Brenner, Pennsylvania
