Meditation

Read Matthew 5:43-48
Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.—Matthew 5:44 (NRSV)
The young couple who lived below my flat frequently played loud music at night. Sometimes I would ask them politely to turn down their music.
One Saturday, the music was particularly loud. Frustrated, I asked my neighbors once again to turn their music down. The young man refused. “I think you’re obsessing over it,” he responded. Having gotten nowhere, I returned to bed. But I regretted that the conversation hadn’t gone well. I wanted to make peace, so I offered the only thing I could think of—dinner.
When the day of our dinner arrived, the young man, Brody, arrived alone since his girlfriend had to work. It felt awkward but I pressed on, wanting him to know I held no grudges. After our meal, my relationship with the couple improved. Once, when my car wouldn’t start, Brody helped me to get to an appointment on time.
To live out our identity as God’s children, we are called to love even those who don’t love us. Extending kindness toward my neighbors required a willingness to respond with love. God has placed people in our lives who may challenge our ability to love them. How do we respond?
Prayer: Dear Lord, loving people who are challenging to us requires more than human strength. Grant us your powers to love them as you love us. Amen.
Thought for the day: With Christ’s strength, I can always respond with love.
Allison Wilson Lee, Florida
