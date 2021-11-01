Read Psalm 103:7-18
The Lord’s faithful love is from forever ago to forever from now for those who honor him.—Psalm 103:17 (CEB)
I love the beach. Whether the sun is shining or it’s cloudy and rainy, the smell of the salt water, the endless view, and the sound of breaking waves soothe my soul. The breaking of the waves and vastness of the ocean are assurances for me of God’s steadfastness and presence.
Over the years, I’ve collected boxes of seashells. Now I allow myself one shell per visit. On my last visit, while I was walking along the beach, a shiny shell caught my eye. But when I picked it up and looked closer, I saw that it had a hole in it and was scarred by tiny stones embedded in it. I tossed it aside but felt a little nudge I couldn’t explain. I picked up the shell again and brushed off all the sand.
It occurred to me how much my life was like that shell—certainly far from perfect. But despite my imperfections, God has never cast me aside. That shell now sits on my desk next to my Bible as a daily reminder that God loves me just as I am.
Prayer: Heavenly Father, thank you for the assurance that you will never toss us aside. Thank you for loving us just as we are. Amen.
Thought for the day: Despite my imperfections, God will always love me.
—Phyllis J. Brockwell, Virginia
