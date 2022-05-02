Read Ephesians 6:10-17
Be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his power.—Ephesians 6:10 (NRSV)
I have a terrace garden with a lot of potted plants. Each plant blooms in its own season. We all like to see beautiful things, so we showcase the best of what we have. I am always moving my plants around so that those with blooming flowers are visible. Those with no flowers are kept aside though not discarded because God has a season for everything to be beautiful.
The seasons of our lives often bring their own kind of dormancy—situations and circumstances that are not very pretty. What do we do then? When we pass through such difficult times, what do we showcase? Is it our difficulties, or the strength of the Lord backing us up? Jesus promises in scripture never to leave or forsake us.
Our perspective matters. Focusing on the security God offers rather than our struggle brings beauty to an otherwise ugly situation. While we will sometimes falter as we seek God’s strength, it’s not about losing strength; it’s about trusting that God has the power to revive us—again and again. Let’s showcase the strength of God’s spirit so that the spirit is able to bring renewed life in and through us.
Prayer: Dear Lord, give us your strength so that we remain grounded in you. Live in us so that we can show your beauty and love to the world. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Thought for the day: In difficult times, I will stay focused on the strength of the Lord.
Deepika Emmanuel Sagar, India
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.