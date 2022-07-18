Read Matthew 11:28-30
Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.—Matthew 11:28 (NRSV)
There have been many times in my life when I have felt so overwhelmed that I have become very anxious, critical, and hopeless. Being a full-time student with a part-time job and volunteering with a local youth ministry can be exhausting, and I don’t have much time for myself. I want to do the best I can, so I put a lot of pressure on myself to succeed. But I often doubt if I’m good enough.
One day I was sitting in my room about to go to class, but I couldn’t seem to find the strength. Unexpectedly, I felt a nudge from God to pray. I began to tell God what I had been thinking, what I was feeling and why I felt so down and hopeless. A lot of the internal weight and struggle began to lift as God reminded me that I have a place that’s secure and safe for me to be honest. In prayer I have a place to run to when I feel down and a firm place to stand when nothing else is working out for me.
We have a God who truly and deeply cares for us. When the busyness of life begins to overwhelm us, we can remember that Jesus doesn’t want us to carry that weight alone. We can hand over our burdens to Jesus who will give us the rest we need.
Prayer: Dear Jesus, help us to give all our heavy burdens to you. Thank you for renewing us when we feel hopeless. Amen.
Thought for the day: I will give my burdens to Jesus, who always offers help.
—Nathan Cox, Texas
