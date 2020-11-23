Read Isaiah 40:28-31
Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.—Proverbs 31:30 (NIV)
My life has not been the same since my breast cancer diagnosis. When I look in the mirror, I do not like what I see. I feel like I have aged 10 years. My hair is short and receding, thin on the top and speckled with gray. My eyelashes and eyebrows are barely visible. It is difficult to find cute shirts or dresses during the summer because I have only one breast. I was prepared for the permanent changes that chemotherapy and a mastectomy have caused.
But throughout this journey, people have been watching me. They weren’t looking at my physical changes; they were watching my walk with God. My strength—that comes from God—has been encouraging to others. Though my walk has not been easy, it is comforting to know that my faith is helping others.
Like most people, I want to look appealing—to myself and others. But while circumstances and age have changed my appearance, I am learning to look beyond my physical imperfections. I may look different on the outside, but my desire to please God has not changed. Beauty fades, but my relationship with God will last throughout eternity.
Prayer—Dear Lord, help us to maintain a strong relationship with you through tough times, for our good and the good of others. Amen.
Thought for the day—Today I will seek to see Christ in myself.
Sherri Pickett, California
