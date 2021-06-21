Read Galatians 3:23-29
In Christ Jesus you are all children of God through faith.—Galatians 3:26 (NIV)
During a recent job interview, I was asked to draw an identity wheel—a pie chart depicting the importance I place on my social identities. After I completed the wheel, I looked at how my gender, race, socioeconomic status, education, religion, country of origin, age, family structure, and physical ability shape and define who I consider myself to be. I realized how much I conduct my life according to these identities. Then I asked myself, Where does Christ fit in? What if I leave no space for Christ to fill?
I don’t think we need to renounce our social identities. After all, Paul didn’t deny the reality of being a Jew or Gentile, male or female. He simply said that we should act as God’s children all the time, under all circumstances, no matter what our social identities are. We can clothe ourselves with Christ through the presence and guidance of the Holy Spirit, so that our way of living, our thoughts, our decisions, and our actions demonstrate our identity as children of God.
Prayer: Dear God, help us always to show through our actions that we are your children. Amen.
Thought for the day: How will I show my identity as a child of God today?
—Luis David Arias, Colombia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.