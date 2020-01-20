Read Psalm 139:1-6
See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God!
—1 John 3:1 (NIV)
My patient has dementia, and her husband of 50 years is doing everything he can to care for her. He washes her soiled linens, provides her meals, and arranges all the doctor appointments. Several times a day, he patiently explains to her why her brother is in the hospital, even though he’s already told her many times before.
As I sat there watching them, I was overcome by their genuine love. Theirs is sacrificial and committed—a love that knows every intimate detail and doesn’t quit. In that moment, I remembered that Christ’s love for each of us runs so much deeper than even my patient and her husband have experienced in their marriage. What other love would cause someone to lay down his life for a sinner like me?
Out of great love, God is concerned with every detail of our lives. God knows our thoughts, actions, and ways—the words we speak even before we can voice them. God is ever-present and not far away. God has molded us into who we are. How can we feel anything but loved?
Prayer—God who is love, help us to remember that you love us despite our many imperfections. Guide us to love others in that same way. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.
Thought for the Day—God’s love can never be taken from me.
—Alisha Ritchie, North Carolina
