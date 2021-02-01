Read Mark 14:32-36
Many plans are in a person’s mind, but the Lord’s purpose will succeed. Proverbs 19:21 (CEB)
My dream has always been to work for one of the world peace organizations. I prayed for God to help me. Because I knew that having experience would make it easier to find a job, I planned to volunteer at the organization I hoped would hire me.
I was happy when I got a call from the organization inviting me to apply for a position. I was called back for the second, third, and final stages of the selection process. I felt confident that I would be accepted. But finally they chose one of the other candidates. I was disappointed and angry. This was the dream I had spent so much time and energy preparing for.
Two months later, I learned of a Christian institution working for disadvantaged children. Though I was disappointed that God had not helped me achieve my original dream, I still feel that God wants me to serve others who are less fortunate than I am. I decided to apply, trusting that God knows what is best for my life. If I am not selected, it’s OK. Here I am, God. Use me.
Prayer: Dear Lord, give us courage to serve you in whatever ways and places we can, on every step of our journey. Amen.
Thought for the day: God’s plans for me may be bigger and better than my plans for myself.
Yanti H. Damanik, Indonesia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.