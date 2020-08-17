Read Psalm 16:5-11
I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.—Psalm 16:8 (NIV)
Cumin, curry, and Ethiopian berbere spices mingled with wood-fire smoke and dust in my nostrils; bartering voices and foreign words filled my ears at the Mercato in Addis Ababa, one of the largest open-air markets in Africa. The beautiful colors, faces, and smiles around me became a nightmare as my young son’s hand slipped out of mine. I frantically searched for him as fear crept over me. But then, my eyes locked on to the back of his bright red shirt a mere ten feet away. Two friendly Oromo women had waved him over so they could touch his blonde hair and stare into his blue eyes.
Quickly covering the distance, I cried, “Son! I thought I lost you!” Tears edged my voice. “Mommy, you always know where I am,” he confidently replied. What faith he had in me!
Sometimes we move away from God and wonder if God has lost track of us. But God never leaves us or forsakes us, and God always knows where we are. No matter what, we can have faith knowing that God will always find us.
Prayer—Father God, help us to keep our eyes focused on you. Thank you for never letting us go. Amen.
Thought for the day—When I hold God’s hand, I can never get lost.
—Leigh Mackenzie, Illinois
