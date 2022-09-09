Read Psalm 56:1-3
When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.—Psalm 56:3 (NRSV)
As the tornado warning appeared on my television screen, my legs began to shake. I didn’t have a shelter or even a place inside my home where I could stand against a powerful storm. Panicked, I rushed into the hallway and fell to my knees, crying and praying that the violent winds would pass me by. Minutes later they had, and my unstable world was made right again.
For many years I’ve carried this debilitating fear of major storms. As a Christian, I wonder why I can’t just put my trust in the Lord as I am supposed to. Doesn’t my fear show lack of faith? But fear is a human emotion, and even the strongest Christian experiences it at one time or another.
In Psalm 56, David cries out to God because he fears his enemies. He doesn’t hide his need for protection. He isn’t ashamed to reach out to God for shelter. He admits he’s facing a battle he can’t handle on his own. Reading Psalm 56 always calms me.
Though we are children of God, there is much in life that can scare us. Though we put our faith in God, we can’t deny our human emotions. But we can reach out to God when we are overwhelmed, hurt or afraid—and we can trust that God will always be there to listen and to calm our fears.
Prayer: Dear God, calm our fears and help us to remember that you are with us. Fill us with the peace that only you can give. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Thought for the day: In the midst of my fears, I will trust God.
—Dawn Rachel Carrington, South Carolina
