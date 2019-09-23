Read 2 Corinthians 1:1-7
The God of all comfort … comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God. —2 Corinthians 1:3-4 (NIV)
When at the age of 26 I moved to a bustling new city far from friends and family, I was overcome with loneliness. I began to pray, “Father, it’s miserable being lonely, and I know I’m not the only one. Thank you that I can empathize a little better with people who are far from family and friends. But what can I do with this situation? Where can I go to make others less lonely?” Nursing homes popped into my mind, so I decided to see if my church had any ministries already going.
But when Sunday came and I scanned a room of mostly nameless faces, my resolve sank. I’ll ask about it next week, I decided, and deposited myself on a cushioned chair in the lobby. An elderly woman came and sat beside me. After we exchanged hellos, she told me that she and a group of others has just returned from visiting a nearby nursing home. I learned that they go every month so I decided to join them. I love seeing how much the old hymns mean to some of the residents and consider it a privilege to be welcomed as their visitor.
In the midst of my loneliness, God had brought out a willingness to help others. This led me to recognize the path that God had placed before me—one that took away not only my loneliness but also some of the lonely feelings of others.
Prayer—Dear Father, thank you for shepherding us so well. Amen.
Thought for the Day—While I comfort others, God comforts me.
—Christine Duncan, Ontario
