Read James 5:13-16
Paul said, “I preached that they should repent and turn to God and demonstrate their repentance by their deeds.” —Acts 26:20 (NIV)
When I walked into the car dealership, I asked to speak to the owner about a personal matter. Palms sweating and stomach churning, I entered the office.
“I’m a thief,” I blurted out. “I stole a car from your business several years ago. Jesus has convicted me. I need to ask for forgiveness and to make restitution.”
At first, the owner stood frozen. Then a large smile spread across his face. Bolting around his desk, he grabbed my hand and said, “I forgive you. And as far as paying back the car, the insurance took care of that years ago.” He paused and added, “You know, my kids have been talking to me about Jesus, too.”
After becoming a Christian in college, I felt challenged by Paul to keep a good conscience. (See 1 Tim. 1:19.) My first stop was the car dealership. It was difficult to confess my sin, but I left that office feeling as if I were floating two feet off the ground. That encounter gave me the faith and strength to ask others for forgiveness.
There’s nothing like laying your head down to sleep at night and knowing that your conscience is clear before God.
Prayer—Dear God, thank you for your grace. May we have the strength and faith to set things right so that we may live with a clear conscience. Amen.
Thought for the Day—A clear conscience gives me peace with God.
—James Smith, California
