Read 2 Corinthians 9:6-15
A generous person will be enriched, and one who gives water will get water.—Proverbs 11:25 (NRSV)
During one of my first mission trips to Mexico, we stayed in the minister’s home next to the church and worked along side the people in the community. Although the trip was nearly 30 years ago, I recall one Wednesday like it was yesterday.
While we worked, an elderly woman came to the nearby community well. She filled two buckets with water then carefully placed them on a yoke across her shoulders. After just a few steps along the rocky path home, she stumbled and fell, spilling the water. A member from our team rushed off his ladder. He helped her up, brushed dirt off of her, refilled her buckets, and carried them to her home.
During a church service that evening, when we were asked to share where we had seen Christ that week, one man told about painting with Jesus, another said he did carpentry with Jesus, and then the elderly woman recounted how Jesus helped her with her water. That experience continues to live with me as I ask daily, “How am I being Jesus?”
Prayer: Dear God, thank you that even simple acts can be performed in Jesus’ name. Help us to continuously share your love with others. Amen.
Thought for the day: Who has reflected Jesus’ love to me lately?
—Griffith Harlow, North Carolina
