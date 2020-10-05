Read Matthew 20:29-34
"Open my eyes, so that I may behold wondrous things out of your law.”—Psalm 119-18 (NRSV)
When Jesus was passing by, the two blind men sitting by the road cried out to him. When Jesus asked, “What do you want me to do for you?” (NIV) they answered, “Lord, that our eyes may be opened.”
When I imagine Jesus walking over to me and asking me the same question, I struggle with my request. Yes, I have bills that are crippling me. Yet, I’m not sure that “pay my bills” would be the answer I would give—it would mean only temporary relief.
After much thought and prayer, I believe I have my answer—revealed by the Holy Spirit. The funny thing is, the answer was there in the scripture the whole time. As I continued praying, I gave my answer to Jesus: “Lord, let [my] eyes be opened.”
I remembered how often I have asked Jesus to open my eyes that I may see God’s mysteries, to open my ears to hear, and to open my mind to perceive truthfully. This precious gift from Jesus draws me closer to God.
Prayer—Dear Jesus, thank you for answered prayers. Thank you for having mercy on us and for bringing us into relationship with you. Amen.
Thought for the day—What do I want Jesus to do for me?
—Jabulile Gubula, South Africa
