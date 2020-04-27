Read Matthew 8:23-27
The [disciples] were amazed and asked, “What kind of man is this? Even the winds and the waves obey him!”—Matthew 8:27 (NIV)
When I was 10 years old, I went on my first plane ride and fell asleep during the flight. To my surprise the landing was a bit rocky. I awoke in a panic and grabbed my father’s arm, feeling sure that we were going to die. He took my hand and said, “It’s okay. We made it.” I breathed a sigh of relief, marveled at my first view of the city, and anticipated the adventure ahead.
When I remember my experience, I wonder if that is how the disciples felt in today’s reading. The seas were rough, and Jesus was asleep. When they woke Jesus, he stilled their fears—much like my father did for me in that plane—and then calmed the storm. The disciples were in awe at what Jesus had done.
At times we may feel like everything around us is in disarray. We may be confused, disappointed, or discouraged. Even when we feel like we are on the brink of perishing, we can find comfort when we remember that Jesus is with us and will see us through the storm. When life feels turbulent, we do not need to fear. We can call on Jesus, who can calm whatever seems unsteady.
Prayer—Dear Lord, help us to hold on to you when life gets shaky. Remind us to call on you during the storm. Amen.
Thought for the Day—When life gets rocky, I will call on Jesus.
—Adrienne Rayfield, South Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.