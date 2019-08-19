Read Psalm 1:1-6
Keep straight the path of your feet, and all your ways will be sure.—Proverbs 4:26 (NRSV)
At the beginning of the eighth grade, I played sports, had friends and a girlfriend, and made good grades. However, toward the end of the school year, my friends began venturing into behaviors that made me uncomfortable. Because of their new interests, I began spending less time with them. I went straight home after practice and stopped seeing them on weekends. Even though they had been my closest friends, I had no desire to join them. I was hurt by the loss of my friendships and until the end of my ninth grade year my days were lonely. I went to school and to sports practice, studied and slept.
I had gone to church my whole life, but I had never yearned to know God more than I did during those two years. God was revealed to me more each day. In the evenings, I loved going to church events where I learned about God and made new friends. I stopped hating my old friends and began praying for them.
In those two years, God showed me that I was never alone. I didn’t have to conform to the world to find community; I just needed to open my eyes and surrender to God.
Prayer—Dear God, we thank you for your mercy, love, and understanding. Thank you for comforting us in every circumstance. Amen.
Thought for the Day—Today I will pray for an old friend.
—Peyton Sherlin, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.