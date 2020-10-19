You didn’t receive a spirit of slavery to lead you back again into fear, but you received a Spirit that shows you are adopted as [God’s] children.
Prostate cancer had metastasized to the bones throughout my husband’s body. The next morning, my first thought was, Earle is dying, and nothing is ever going to be all right again. Decades of dealing with my own diagnosis of bipolar disorder had left me helpless in the world of computers, banking, investments, home and car maintenance, and lawn care. Earle had dealt with all of these as well as doing most of the driving. Since I had concentrated all my efforts on fighting my way out of the pit of mental illness, I had no self-confidence. I fell to my knees and asked for the help that only God can give.
God gave me strength as I started to learn all the responsibilities that I might soon have to deal with on my own—banking, making appointments, driving Earle and myself, downsizing as we moved into a smaller home. Then, after God was faithful in getting rid of my fears and giving me the ability to cope, Earle began to respond well to the cancer treatments. Though not in remission, Earl’s cancer is controlled.
Now able to do many things that had seemed beyond my capabilities before, I am sharing with Earle the abundant life Jesus promised to us if we would trust in him.
Prayer—Faithful God, we rejoice in your goodness. Thank you for physical healing and for the spiritual healing only you can provide. Amen.
Thought for the day—Jesus offers me abundant life.
—Darlene Forgues, Alberta
