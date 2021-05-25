Read Colossians 3:23-25
Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.—Colossians 3:23 (NIV)
When I entered high school, it seemed like everyone already knew one another. I felt along and insecure. At lunch an in classes, I watched and studied the way other students talked and how they treated one another. Hearing talk of sex, drugs, and violence disappointed me and made me worry.
Each day I prayed for my high school and asked God to use me. After a week of praying, God prompted me to start a prayer circle. I was nervous and scared I would be judged, but I trusted God. I began to pray every morning in the front lobby. Some days people would pray with me, and other days I would stand by myself. As I continued to pray, I felt God speaking to me again: I was only following God’s guidance within my comfort zone; I wasn’t giving my all to what God had called me to do. So I put up fliers throughout the school and posted the information about the prayer circle on social media. I asked other students to help spread the word. By the end of that year, more than 30 of us prayed together almost every day.
When God calls us, we often do the bare minimum and then blame God when things don’t work out. But God asks us to give all of ourselves to our work. No matter what we do for God, we can give it our all—just as God does for us.
Prayer: Dear God, give us the strength and motivation we need to work for your kingdom. Amen.
Thought for the day: In whatever work God calls me to do, I will give my all.
—Joey Ortiz, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.