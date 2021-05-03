Read Matthew 5:1-12
Jesus said, “Blessed are you when people revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account.”—Matthew 5:11 (NRSV)
I became a Christian in my senior year of high school, and my Christian youth leader encouraged me to share my faith with the student body. I was scared, but I knew I should do it, and I wanted to do it. The day came, and in a trembling voice I told the students of Christ’s love. I did not think I had much impact; I was just happy it was over.
But then as I walked home a few days later, I saw a student from my school standing on her porch with an older relative. As I passed, she shouted an insult at me and they both laughed. It took a while before I realized that her words were mocking my testimony of faith. My knees knocked together and I continued home meekly, filled with despair. I had never been ridiculed like that.
The next day I read Matthew 5:11. I could not believe my eyes when I saw a description of what I had experienced. Immediately I was filled with joy. All my sadness left, and I thanked God for being faithful and reminding me that God sees everything I do.
Prayer: Faithful God, help us to share your word and strengthen us so that we will not fear ridicule. Amen.
Thought for the day: Even when I face ridicule and persecution, God is with me.
Jacqueline London, Trinidad and Tobago
