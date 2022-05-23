Read Mark 4:35-41
[Jesus] got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.—Mark 4:39 (NIV)
I recently watched my little boy as he tried unsuccessfully to get the wheel of his homemade toy to work. He got so frustrated that he gave up, tossed it aside, and burst into tears.
His outburst reminded me of my own frustrating battles. Things didn’t seem to be working for me either. From relationship challenges to issues related to being between jobs, my plate was full. I was tempted to toss everything aside like my son did and give up in frustration.
Yet through all the noise in my head and the storms around me, one word remained distinct: relax. A still, small voice kept whispering to me, “Relax.” But being a restless person, I desperately wanted to do something to fix the situation. I tried various approaches, all to no avail.
So I finally decided to turn to the One who calmed the storm. I decided to obey his work and listen to his wise counsel. I know that with Christ in my ship, I can safely reach the other shore. I have not arrived yet; but although the storms still rage, I know with Christ I need not fret.
Prayer: Christ Jesus, be with us in our storms. Help us to trust in your will and your ways. Amen.
Thought for the day: Even when storms rage, I will cast my cares on Christ and relax.
—Chiazo Obiudu, Nigeria
