Read Job 12:7-10
Light is sweet, and it pleases the eyes to see the sun.—Ecclesiastes 11:7 (NIV)
A while ago, I suffered quite a few losses in a short period of time. Days were filled with sadness as sorrow after sorrow came my way. Every day seemed gray.
I would spend time in the early morning just outside my back door. I don’t know what led me there, but I suspect it was God’s loving provision. At the earliest hint of light, I went to the patio and bathed myself in the sights, the sounds, the smells of nature. For an hour or more, I let God’s creation soothe my melancholy.
As the sun crept slowly through the huge river birch, sometimes a breeze stirred the leaves. Always, the birds sang. The call of the Eurasian collared doves sounded like “Praise Je-sus! Praise Je-sus!” Some days the sky was blue and clear or had puffy white clouds floating about. Other days, the sky was streaked with orange and pink. Whatever the design of the day, it was beautiful and calming. The wonder of God’s creation lifted my sadness and helped me through.
God cares when we hurt and sometimes provides healing in unexpected ways. As we keep ourselves open with expectation, God will give us the perfect balm for our sorrow. It could even be something like the early morning sky that has been there for us all along.
Prayer: Creator God, thank you for the wonder of your creation through which you mend our hurting hearts. Amen.
Thought for the day: When I am hurting, God offers healing in unexpected ways.
—Pat Luffman Rowland, Tennessee
