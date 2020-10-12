Read Micah 6:6-8
[God] has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?—Micah 6:8 (NRSV)
Recently, I turned 73. During the previous year, I had begun to feel life shifting. My body was aging—my strength, energy, and endurance lessening. I had to give up driving at night. I needed hearing aids, and I struggled with arthritis.
Having spent my life seeking to do for others, I resented these limits on my actions and activities. Grieving and embarrassed that I couldn’t do all that I used to do, I wondered, What good am I at this stage of life? What is my mission now?
I discovered answers in Micah 6:8—words that teach me how to accept aging with humility and grace. They restore to me mission and purpose, telling me that I don’t have to do great deeds to make a difference. So, these days my mission and its impact are clear. Every time I pray for justice to reign, every act of mercy I show, and each time I choose to put another ahead of myself, the world shifts a tiny bit for the good—and God is pleased.
Prayer—Creator God, when we doubt our purpose, renew our vision. Help us to be faithful, humble servants—doing what we can to make this world a better place. Amen.
Thought for the day—Even small acts of service that I may deem insignificant, God values.
—Virginia Jelinek, Pennsylvania
