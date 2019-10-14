Read Philippians 4:10-13
My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.
—Psalm 73:26 (NRSV)
I am the oldest of seven children. During my senior year of high school, my family had only one car, so I would have to wake up at 5:50 every morning and take my mom to work. After that I would come home to make breakfast for my younger siblings and see that they all got to school or to the babysitter. After doing all that, I would finally get myself dressed for school.
Some days I felt too tired to complete all these responsibilities, but I tried never to complain. After one very hectic morning, I was simply overwhelmed. That’s when I remembered the scripture, “I can do all things through (Christ) who strengthens me.” I knew I had to pray—to ask Christ for strength to continue.
Everyone has certain responsibilities, and sometimes those responsibilities become draining. In a world where everything moves so fast, we can easily feel overwhelmed. How important it is, then, to slow down and ask God to give us the strength to continue in the work that each day brings us!
Prayer—Heavenly Father, give us the strength we need each day to continue our work, always aware of your purpose for our lives. Amen.
Thought for the Day—What may seem impossible for me is possible through Christ.
—Gozeila Bilal, South Dakota
