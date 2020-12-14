Read 1 Samuel 16:1-13
The Lord said to Samuel, “Do not consider his appearance or his height, for I have rejected him. The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”—1 Samuel 16:7 (NIV).
One day while I was pruning my tree, a woman came up to me and asked why I was doing it. I told her that the leaves and branches were being eaten by caterpillars and weren’t growing, so I was cutting them to allow new shoots to grow. This morning while I was watering my plants, she came again and asked, “Why are the leaves not growing? You should not have cut the leaves and branches!” I told her that a new leaf was growing—it was just small. She looked at the branch and said, “I don’t see it!” Then she walked away.
I can sometimes be like that woman—seeing only what is in plain sight, not looking deeper to what is hidden. When suffering comes, I may notice only the suffering and not what God provides during hardship. I may longingly compare my life to others’ instead of appreciating the blessings God has given me.
Today’s scripture reading tells us that God sees deeper, beyond the outward appearance. When God is present in my life, God helps me to look for what lies hidden. By staying close to God, I can experience God’s unseen guidance and peace in any situation.
Prayer—Dear God, help us to look for what lies hidden. Draw us close to you, and guide us with your compassionate heart. Amen.
Thought for the day—With God’s help, I can see beyond what is in plain sight.
—Linda Chandra, Indonesia
