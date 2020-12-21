Read Psalm 147:1-7
[God] hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.—Hebrews 13:5 (KJV)
I work in a memory-care facility with residents who have middle-to-late stage dementia. One day, a resident named Margaret told me that she felt lonely and didn’t know where her family was. She didn’t remember that her family had recently visited. I tried to reassure her that she was not alone, and I gave her a hug and a smile. But it seemed like that wasn’t what she needed to hear in that moment. Margaret started to walk away and then turned around to look at me. She said, “God said he will never leave us or forsake us.” I told her that she was absolutely right. As she walked away, she seemed to feel better. Although Margaret struggled to remember many things, she remembered a Bible verse that brought her comfort at the right time.
I believe that God sends us the encouragement we need in the exact moment we need it—through songs, experiences, other people, and the Bible. I have experienced this in my own life and witnessed it in the lives of others. We serve a mighty God! Whatever we’re facing today, we can trust that God is here for us. God will never leave us or forsake us, and we are never alone.
Prayer—Dear Lord, guide us to show your love to those who are lonely. During our own times of loneliness, remind us that you are with us. Amen.
Thought for the day—Scripture serves as my reminder that God is always with me.
—Jenny McBride, Alabama
