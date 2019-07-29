Read Psalm 147:1-11
[The Lord] covers the heavens with clouds, prepares rain for the earth, makes grass grow on the hills.
—Psalm 147:8 (NRSV)
I’m fascinated by the wonders of the natural world: The delicate structure of a leaf, a rainstorm with loud claps of thunder and flashes of lightning, the way thousands of ants march single file across the yard to an unknown destination. I enjoy listening to the variety of sounds made by a variety of birds and insects: Humming, chirping, squeaking, twittering, and singing melodiously to one another. When I pause a moment to notice all of the life around me, I am awed by God’s creative powers.
One afternoon, years ago, I looked up at the sky and saw a spectrum—part of a rainbow, visible on a cloud—and I pointed it out to my friend. I’d never seen such a phenomenon before. He said, “I’m sure God can do better than that.”
I felt hurt by his comment. Of course, God can do great things, but the little things are also demonstrations of God’s presence, love, and wisdom. I thank God for the many ways—large and small—that the presence of God is revealed in my life and in the world.
Prayer—Thank you, God, for this amazing world you have created. Help us to recognize all the ways you are present with us. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Thought for the Day—God is present all around me.
—Sister Confianza del Senor, Honduras
