Read Philippians 4:4-14
God will fully satisfy every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.—Philippians 4:19 (NRSV)
We had been traveling all night in a bus. As we drove along, I sang a popular gospel song. Then, surprisingly, others joined in singing in harmony. As we sang, we could see the trees on the sides of the road swaying left and right, as though clapping their hands in praise to God!
After more than 600 kilometers we arrived at Ikot Ekpene, a Nigerian town on the border of Cameroon at 7 p.m. As we got off the bus, suddenly I realized that I had no place to stay that night. However, before I could think of what to do next, a stranger walked up to me and said, “Hello, man of God; you may come and spend the night in my home. I know God will bless me for that.” I sighed with relief. That night I was treated to a warm meal and a cozy room.
Then I left for Cameroon the next day where I preached a sermon as part of an evangelism mission.
When God calls us to serve, we can trust God to provide for us along our journey. Our gracious God will never leave us or forsake us.
Prayer: Eternal God, help us to obey you today, and grant us faith to see your provision. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Thought for the day: I can trust that God knows my needs.
—Raphael Ufuoma Williams, South Africa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.