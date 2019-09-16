Read Philippians 4:1-8
Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.
—Philippians 4:6 (NIV)
When our 4-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia, my wife and I dropped everything and took up residence for a week in our son’s room at the local children’s hospital. We struggled to keep a brave outward appearance as we dealt with a barrage of tests and procedures and meetings with doctors, counselors, family, and chaplains. Inside, however, we were shell-shocked.
One night, I awoke to a palpable feeling of reassurance and warmth that filled our son’s hospital room. In place of all my worry and fear lingered the most complete peace I have ever felt.
From that point on, every time we took our son to his monthly evaluation and chemo clinic, we read chapter four of Philippians. Admittedly, it was always a struggle not to worry, but still I felt God’s presence. Throughout our son’s three-and-a-half-year chemotherapy regimen, we continually made known our requests to God.
Our son is now 13 years old, and he does most of the things a normal 13-year-old boy does. Just as we did that night in the hospital, we continue to experience God’s presence in every one of our annual survivor-clinic visits. God has been there for all of it offering us hope, loving kindness, and abundant peace.
Prayer—Compassionate God, send peace to all those who worry over their health and the health of their loved ones. Fill us with peace that banishes our fears and anxieties. Amen.
Thought for the Day—In the midst of trouble, I am surrounded by God’s peace.
Robert Harris, Georgia
