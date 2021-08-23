Read Matthew 10:29-31
Even the very hairs of your head are all numbered.—Matthew 10:30 (NIV)
I heard a beautiful song on the radio years ago that I immediately loved. I only heard it once, but it has stuck with. Many times since I heard it, I’ve wished I knew its name so I could buy it and listen to it often. I even spent an hour or two searching the internet for what I thought were key phrases from the song—all to no avail.
This morning on my daily walk, I was listening to a music streaming service, which allows you to choose a song or artist that you like, then also plays similar songs. As one of my favorite songs was playing, a fleeting thought of that nameless song entered my mind. Then about 15 minutes later, the song for which I had been searching almost five years started playing! It was a very small thing, but in that moment I felt God’s presence and was reminded how much God cares about us and about what we care about, however small it may be.
At times I have felt utterly alone, as if God had completely forgotten me. And then something like this happens, which reminds me in a tangible way of how personal God is. And God is not just our heavenly Father; God is our friend too. It’s little moments like this that remind me that my friend, my Father God, is so very faithful, loving, and trustworthy.
Prayer: Father God, help us to remember just how much you love and care about us. Help us to notice your mighty, merciful hand in the midst of daily life. Amen.
Thought for the day: Ordinary moments can be the best reminders of God’s presence.
—Anna R. Johnson, Virginia
