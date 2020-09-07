Read Psalm 119:105-112
Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.—Psalm 119:105 (KJV)
On the way home while on a walk, I became disoriented and got lost. Because I am blind, I relied on the position of the sun and on cardinal directions from my talking compass to find my way home. Truncated domes—raised bumps on sidewalks indicating an intersection—also helped me orient myself. Once I got these marks fixed in mind and under my feet, I resumed my walk. By God’s grace, I got home safely.
Just as I relied on my compass and truncated domes to guide me, we all need God’s word to guide our steps as we face challenges and obstacles. Reading and meditating on the word of God will guide us through whatever we encounter, and we can share this gift of the gospel to help others find their way.
Prayer—Dear God, help us to focus on your word and your grace as we face life’s challenges. We pray the prayer Jesus taught us, “Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.” (Matt. 6:9-13, NIV). Amen.
Thought for the day—The gospel guides me on my way.
—Roger Brannon, Florida
