Read 1 Corinthians 10:8-13
God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.
—1 Corinthians 10:13 (NIV)
Anxious to get home after a long day at work, I rushed through the grocery store and did not notice that the cashier had accidentally give me extra change. As I neared the exit, I caught the mistake, and thoughts started streaming in my mind: Walk faster. No one will know. Then another thought followed: This must be a test.
This last thought began to consume me because this had been the second such experience I’d had that day. Earlier, I had almost left a public bus without paying for the fare; but then I felt that God was telling me that if I went on and didn’t pay, I would be sinning. If instead I went back to pay, I would be growing and maturing for the glory of God. I paid my bus fare and ultimately gave back the extra change to the cashier as well.
Being short on money and yet having two challenges involving money in one day reminded me of the way temptations sometimes storm our lives and cloud our judgment to the extent that we start viewing things that are wrong as right. But God is faithful and knows us and never stops giving us instruction and reproof to help us endure temptation.
Prayer—Mighty God, thank you for delivering us from temptations today. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Thought for the day—Today, with every temptation, I will look to God for the way out.
—Vimbai Chizarura, Zimbabwe
