Read Colossians 3:1-12
“As God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.”
—Colossians 3:12 (NIV)
As I sat in the waiting area of the emergency room, my thoughts were fixed on my asthma-related breathing issues. I had not planned to spend time at the hospital that day. Nearby sat a 5-year-old boy named Dominic, sporting a small bandage on his head. The nurse confided that he was quite frightened. I edged over to the open seat adjoining Dominic and his mother and asked him if he would like to see some animal photos on my cell phone. As my attention shifted from myself to the boy, I quickly had a new friend.
Soon Dominic noticed an elderly woman quietly crying on the opposite end of the waiting room. “Would you like to come with me to check on her?” I asked. As I expressed Dominic’s concern to her, she introduced herself and shook his hand. Before long, she and Dominic were looking at pictures of her pet dogs and grandchildren. I smiled as the kindness in both their hearts overtook their immediate worries.
My interaction with Dominic helped me to realize that we can allow God’s kindness to travel with us wherever we go. As we plant seeds of compassion, they are multiplied exponentially. And in each action and word—to God be the glory!
Prayer—God of all, thank you for your daily compassion. May we seek opportunities to extend your love and grace to those around us. Amen.
Thought for the day—God’s love and kindness can shine through me to others who are suffering.
Lin Daniels (Massachusetts
