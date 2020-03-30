Read Luke 22:24-30
The one who is greatest among you will be your servant. All who lift themselves up will be brought low. But all who make themselves low will be lifted up. —Matthew 23:11-12 (CEB)
As I returned to my hotel room soaked from the rain, I passed two members of the housekeeping staff in the corridor. One of them stopped me and pointed at my untied shoelace. I thanked her but didn’t stop to tie it. After all, I was only a short distance from my room. But she stopped me and bent down to tie my shoe.
Although the conference I was attending featured a wonderful speaker and great music, the most powerful lesson I learned that weekend came from this moment of servanthood. Jesus tried to explain to his disciples that God’s kingdom was about showing love through seeing and meeting the needs of others.
This woman saw a need—which meant that she was paying attention to someone besides herself. Then she unhesitatingly and unselfishly acted to meet it, even though I was a complete stranger. That simple moment in a hotel corridor has motivated me to be more observant, more humble, and more willing to meet the needs of those around me.
Prayer—Dear Lord, help us to see and respond to the needs of others and to fully appreciate the kindnesses shown to us by friends, family, or even strangers. Amen.
Thought for the Day—If I want to show God’s love, I will first be a servant.
—John I. Carney, Tennessee
