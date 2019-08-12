Read Psalm 28:6-9
Praise be to the Lord, for he has heard my cry for mercy.
—Psalm 28:6 (NIV)
I can’t remember the exact date when my sister made a paper bag and named it “God’s Bag,” but it is still hanging in our bedroom. She said, “If you ask something of God, you can write your request on a piece of paper, fold it, and put it into God’s Bag.”
Even though her method made me laugh, I realized that I also have a unique way of relating to God. Once, when I was particularly sad, I wrote all my feelings on a piece of paper and named it “Letter for God.” In that letter I told God all my requests. I didn’t put it into God’s Bag but saved it in my wardrobe under my clothes. A few months later, when I opened the letter, I smiled. The situation that had made me so sad was no more. Also, some of my requests had been fulfilled. In fact, I found that God had replaced my unfulfilled requests with something better.
Regardless of how we pray, God hears us. In Psalm 28:6, David says that God heard him when he called. God will do the same for us. We just have to remember to call.
Prayer—Thank you, Lord, for always hearing us. We know nothing can separate us from your love. Sustain us as we put our trust in you. Amen.
Thought for the Day—No matter how I pray, God is listening.
—Linawati Santoso, Indonesia
