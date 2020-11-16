Read Matthew 17:14-20
“I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”—Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV)
Years ago, I spend a great deal of time in the mountains rock climbing, hiking and camping with friends. At the time I had a beloved dog that I often took with me. When the trails required squeezing between rocks or climbing up or down narrow, steep paths, my dog had to trust me to carry her through safely.
As a young dog, she resisted coming close enough for me to hold her, and after much coaxing would stiffen and twist until I set her feet on easy ground. Once we had safely made our way through, she would wag her tail and shake and snort in relief. As she matured, she learned to trust me—then we could maneuver through all kinds of places!
I often remember my dog when I encounter problems and sense God encouraging me to be more trusting. Do I resist when God wants to pick me up and pull me through, or do I walk closer and allow God to carry me? As I continue to experience God’s trustworthiness, I know I am always secure when I draw near to God.
Prayer—Faithful and love God, help us to trust you with everything in life. Amen.
Thought for the day—When troubles arise, I will trust God to carry me through.
—Carrie Knight Kitzmiller, Texas.
