Read Psalm 23:1-6
[The Lord] tends his flock like a shepherd: He gathers the lambs in his arms and carries them close to his heart; he gently leads those that have young.
—Isaiah 40:11 (NIV)
While chatting with my cousin I recalled a visit to his farm in Tulbagh, South Africa. Sensing a lamb was in distress, my uncle had invited me to go with him into the fields. Dusk was falling as we headed in the direction of a faint sound. We found a lamb that had fallen into a ditch and was trapped.
We were both awed by the prompting that led to the rescue of one lamb.
That memory reinforces my faith in the love of the Good Shepherd, and I reflect on how God has been with me on my 30-year journey with multiple sclerosis. At a very low point in my life, I attended a healing service where hands were laid on my head and prayers were offered. Then I heard these softly spoken words: “God has a special name for you. He calls you his little lamb, and he will pick you up and carry you.”
God knows each of us by name: “I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me” (John 10:14, NIV).
Prayer—Loving Shepherd, we give you thanks and praise for rescuing and protecting us. Help us to listen for your voice and follow you. Amen.
Thought for the Day—The Good Shepherd knows me by name.
—Clare Drew, South Africa
